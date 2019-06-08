The summer months can be a slow time for recruiting, even in the wake of the Early Signing Period pushing many timetables forward and inducing more commitments before recruits’ final high school seasons. But most programs still put one big summer recruiting event and a slew of camps for high schoolers — and it was one of the latter that brought hulking lineman Jovens Janvier to Gainesville on Friday, which led to his public commitment to the Gators in the evening.

In case the pictures in that tweet weren’t a tipoff, Janvier is a lineman, rated a three-star offensive guard prospect and hailing from Hialeah. He was previously committed to Louisville for much of 2018, but backed off that pledge in the wake of Bobby Petrino’s firing.

There are things to like about how the 6’3”, 350-pound Janvier plays the game on tape, too from his surprising mobility relative to his size and the versatility he shows in playing on both the offensive and defensive lines. (In quotes to 247Sports, Janvier mentions offensive line coach John Hevesy, a strong indicator that he’s being recruited by Florida as an offensive lineman.)

But, yeah, the player filling out the Gators uniform in the pictures from his commitment tweet is unlikely to look the same if and when he hits the field for Florida, and he would seem to be a strong candidate for a redshirt year of reshaping his body.

Janvier is Florida’s 13th commitment for the 2019 cycle — and only current offensive line commitment — and bolsters what is currently the nation’s No. 6 class.