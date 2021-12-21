Ohio State transfer QB Jack Miller commits to Florida

Former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller has committed to Florida, revealing the decision on Twitter early Tuesday afternoon.

Miller, a four-star Class of 2020 recruit from Chaparral High in Arizona, played only sparingly at Ohio State, serving as a backup behind both Justin Fields in 2020 and C.J. Stroud in 2021. And with Stroud set to return as the Buckeyes’ starter in 2022 and very much entrenched after a Heisman finalist campaign this fall, Miller — like ballyhooed fellow Buckeye Quinn Ewers — entered the transfer portal at season’s end in search of a new home.

In Florida, he’s picking a landing spot with a coach who has some familiarity with him. Reportedly, then-Arizona State offensive coordinator Billy Napier targeted Miller very early in his recruitment, resulting in Miller earning an offer from the Sun Devils way back in 2017.

And with Florida set to have no experienced quarterback depth behind expected starter Anthony Richardson entering the 2022 season thanks to Emory Jones’s reported intent to transfer, Miller would seem to slot in as a favorite to win a battle to back up Richardson. To do so, he would seemingly only have to beat out returnees Carlos Del Rio-Watson and Jalen Kitna; Florida is not currently set to bring in a high school quarterback in its 2022 recruiting class, with blue-chip prospect Nick Evers decommitting from Florida after Dan Mullen’s firing and an initial meeting with Napier.

The Gators also likely need to prepare for the possibilities that Del Rio-Watson and Kitna, each a Mullen recruit, could enter the transfer portal, leaving Miller as a backup by default. Depending on those decisions, Florida could remain active in recruiting for transfers and/or unsigned high schoolers.