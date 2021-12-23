Florida vs. UCF: How to watch the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl, streaming, odds

When Florida and UCF play in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night, they will do so in the only in-state matchup of the 2021 bowl season — and in a game taking place at a location almost equidistant from the schools’ campuses.

That won’t prevent Florida from being favored or having the fans-in-stands advantage over the Knights, but it does give UCF its best chance ever to upset the mighty Gators.

The game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. Eastern and is televised by ESPN — so it will probably actually kick off at 7:05 p.m. Eastern or later — and will be available for online streaming through the network’s WatchESPN streaming service, which requires a cable or other service provider login.

Florida is still about a touchdown favorite in the game, according to DraftKings, but that line has shifted a half-point toward the Knights over the course of the week, dropping from -7 to -6.5. If you’re interested in being paid for a seven-point win, now is probably a good time to get any money down.

Florida is also a -260 favorite on the moneyline, if you’re more worried about a closer game. And my gut says there might be real value in the under, if recent history is any guide: The over/under is set at 55.5 as of this morning, and this game looks more to me like Florida’s last two, against Missouri and Florida State, or UCF’s last outing, against USF, than many of the teams’ higher-scoring games earlier in the year.

Of course, if any injuries or previously unannounced decisions not to play in the Gasparilla Bowl break over the course of the day, that could very well shift the lines meaningfully, so keep an eye out for those possibilities.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.