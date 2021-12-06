Building Billy Napier’s Florida staff: Tracking Gators assistants coming and going

New Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier is going to have a slew of tasks to tackle — as much as a coach physically tackles anything, anyway — over the course of his first offseason in Gainesville.

First and maybe most important among those is staff construction. Napier is set to largely, if not entirely, overhaul the staff that Dan Mullen put together in Gainesville, swapping out the assistants who were largely long-time colleagues of Mullen for what could be a list of names that pulls from both Napier’s staff at Louisiana and his contacts made over a coaching career that has included stops at Clemson, Alabama, and Arizona State.

Napier is also likely to have most or all of his 2022 staff in place while the remainder of Florida’s 2021 staff, now working under interim head coach Greg Knox instead of Mullen, prepares Florida to play in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl against UCF.

This post will serve to track the reporting on and official announcements of staffing under Napier, with updates as new reports or announcements occur. A more comprehensive discussion post on these coaches will exist in parallel with this one when I get the chance to write it.

2022 Florida Gators Football Coaching Staff Position Coach Announcement Position Coach Announcement Head Coach (Offensive Play-Caller) Billy Napier Link Offensive Coordinator Running Backs Coach / Associate Head Coach - Offense Jabbar Juluke Link Wide Receivers Coach Offensive Line Coach Assistant Offensive Line Coach Co-Defensive Coordinator / Safeties Patrick Toney Link Defensive Line Coach Inside Linebackers Coach Outside Linebackers Coach Defensive Backs Coach Associate Head Coach / Director of Football Strength and Conditioning Mark Hocke Link

All titles in table are taken from Florida’s official announcements. Structure of staff is based on Napier’s press conference, in which he stated the aim of hiring two offensive line coaches.

Monday, December 6th, 2021: Florida announced the hirings of Mark Hocke as associate head coach and director of strength and conditioning for football, Patrick Toney as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, and Jabbar Juluke as running backs coach and assistant head coach for offense. All three were with Napier for the duration of his tenure at Louisiana, and only Toney — who shifts from coaching linebackers back to coaching safeties — is changing responsibilities from his 2021 position.

Hocke’s hiring is the only one that guarantees a departure from Florida’s 2021 staff, as he replaces Nick Savage in the role of strength coach. Toney, who called plays for Louisiana’s defense, is likely to step into that role for Florida, while Juluke should replace Greg Knox as running backs coach, but enough flux exists that, for example, Toney’s hiring could theoretically only mean role changes for interim defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Christian Robinson or safeties coach Wesley McGriff.

For reference, below are Napier’s 2021 Louisiana staff and Florida’s 2021 coaching staff in its three iterations, the latter two necessitated by the firings of Todd Grantham and John Hevesy and then Mullen himself.

2021 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football Coaching Staff Position Coach Position Coach Head Coach (Play-Caller) Billy Napier Offensive Coordinator / Tight Ends Coach Michael Desormeaux Offensive Coordinator / Recruiting Coordinator / Wide Receivers Coach Tim Leger Running Backs Coach Jabbar Juluke Offensive Line Coach Jeff Norrid Assistant Offensive Line Coach Darnell Stapleton Defensive Coordinator / Outside Linebackers Coach Patrick Toney Defensive Line Coach Rory Segrest Inside Linebackers Coach Galen Scott Cornerbacks Coach Jeff Burris Safeties Coach Wes Neighbors Strength and Conditioning Coach Mark Hocke