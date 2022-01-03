The Alligator Army Weekly Open Thread, Vol. CXLVIII

Well, that was a fun impromptu week off. Nothing happened that would serve as a harbinger of the impending revolution in college sports, right?

I was always intending to spend last week resting and recharging, writing only the pop-in preview and recap pieces about Florida’s men’s basketball game against Ole Miss on Wednesday, but 1) I never actually articulated that in print here, which probably would have helped and 2) mean ol’ Col. Rona-Virus decided to infect multiple Florida players with what would seemingly be a novel strain of a novel virus that was still killing hundreds of Americans per day on average when we had a better picture of death numbers that lag all other indicators that game didn’t need to be played as scheduled.

So I didn’t write anything last week — and the Florida Gators continued to exist in this world, extending the contract of an athletic director who did not plausibly need to have his contract extended and expanding an “army” of football support staffers that seems like it could actually number closer to 100 than 50 when all ink is dry, without me.

Being away from the task of putting the thoughts in my brain into a reasonable facsimile of ordered speech on a screen was nice, but I do have thoughts on those things, and more, and I’m hoping to get them up here this week. Don’t expect most of them today, though: I have a date with the literal DMV, as I need to get a new driver’s license so that Olivia Rodrigo will not write a song about me.

I expect you ruffians can find some things to chat about in the interim.