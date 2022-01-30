Florida Gators in the NFL Playoffs: Can Evan McPherson kick the Bengals to the Super Bowl?

The NFL’s “Super Wild Card Weekend” was a dud in just about every way. Four of the six games were complete blowouts. Not a single game was tied or had a lead change in the second half. And eight former Gators had their seasons end.

By contract, the Divisional round might have been the greatest football weekend ever. It was certainly the biggest moment for a former Florida kicker: Everyone will remember the Evan McPherson Game.

On Conference Championship Sunday, eight former Gators have a chance to make a mark like McPherson did last weekend. And at least two of them will make it to the Super Bowl: No matter which squads advance, both Super Bowl teams will have an orange and blue representative and some Gator is assured of winning a Super Bowl ring.

This will mark the 20th straight season a Florida player will make the Super Bowl. According to CBS Sports’ count, the Gators are 15th all-time with 88 Super Bowl appearances by former players.

Divisional Round Highlights

We’ll get to Money Mac’s Moment in a minute down in the Player of the Week section. A couple of former Gators returned to Florida and helped oust the defending champs. Van Jefferson had 44 total yards in the Rams’ win over Tampa Bay. Teammate Brandon Powell averaged 20 yards on three punt returns including a huge 33-yarder that set up the Rams’ final touchdown.

Brandon Powell as returner has provided a spark to a previous glaring need. Including the playoffs, Powell has 212 Punt Return yards with an average of 19 yards per return and a touchdown, while showing sure handling ability to field all punts. This 33 yard return was terrific! pic.twitter.com/IEUbXjj2eY — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) January 24, 2022

Wild Card Round Highlights

Demarcus Robinson had season highs in catches and yards in the Chiefs’ win over Pittsburgh. His 76 receiving yards was also a career high in the postseason and the most receiving yards by a former Gator in a playoff game since Jordan Reed had 120 yards and a touchdown on nine grabs in Washington’s 2015 wild card loss to the Packers.

Demarcus Robinson has been active and received snaps in 108/108 games (reg. season & playoffs) since being drafted in 2016. Remarkable durability.



His 76-yard game against Pittsburgh was his biggest yardage output since Week 2 2019 (Oakland). Good timing, D-Rob. — Scott Loring (@ChiefsChannel) January 18, 2022

Divisional and Wild Card Player of the Week

McFearless. Money Mac. Shooter.

By any name, the legend of Evan McPherson went worldwide last Saturday.

In addition to the game winner, McPherson was perfect on three other field goals including two from over 50. The city of Cincinnati has a new hero — and good luck finding a No. 2 jersey any time soon.

Bengals Pro Shop is out of Evan McPherson jerseys and they won't be back 'anytime soon' #Cincinnati #Bengals #NFL https://t.co/ppBKvQnxff — Cincinnati Sports (@CincyFans) January 26, 2022

After the rookie’s 54-yarder sent the Bengals to the AFC Championship Game, McPherson became a media darling. Everywhere you looked, people were talking about him — or talking to him. And what he said had something to do with it, too.

“Well, looks like we’re going to the AFC Championship.”@McPherson_Evan’s game winning kick for the @Bengals was the moment he’d waited his whole life for.



#CINvsKC - Sunday 3pm ET on CBS pic.twitter.com/q9IcztebGS — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) January 25, 2022

I couldn’t get enough of McPherson this week. I watched all his interviews and read all the profile pieces. This great one from The Athletic has a great story about McPherson swapping jerseys with Tommy Townsend earlier this season. Could they do it again in two weeks?

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson has some serious confidence .



In Cincinnati's Week 17 matchup vs. the Chiefs, McPherson won the game with a 20-yard field goal.



He swapped jerseys with Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend afterwards.https://t.co/TkrHD2xX9Y pic.twitter.com/tnt4HkYgjl — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) January 28, 2022

And if that happens, might we see Mac doing the Griddy?

Bengals’ K @McPherson_Evan is promising to learn and do the Griddy if Cincinnati wins the Super Bowl, via @Nickelodeon. pic.twitter.com/SDKckukA63 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022

McPherson is having a rookie season for the ages. He became the first kicker in NFL history with four or more field goals in back-to-back playoff games. He’s now made 11 field goals over 50 yards this year, most in the league ever for one season. And those 11 make him the Bengals’ all-time leader.

Evan McPherson became the Bengals' franchise leader in 50-yard field goals this season.

Not their single-season leader... their career leader pic.twitter.com/moieW20CIc — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 23, 2022

Emmitt Smith holds the Gators mark for most points in one postseason, having put up a crazy 36 — all touchdowns — during the Cowboys’ third ‘90s Super Bowl run in 1995.

McPherson is at 27 points and could conceivably pass Smith on Sunday — with a Super Bowl left to play. And, yeah, Emmitt did his damage in just three games in 1995 — but field goals are still worth just half of what touchdowns are, and McPherson is playing in an NFL that is increasingly touchdown-oriented.

Maybe that makes this phenomenal postseason of kicking even more impressive. McPherson’s playoff debut was just as good as his Divisional heroics, after all: He split the uprights six times, including four field goals, while becoming the first former Florida kicker to kick in the postseason since Jeff Chandler in 2003. Chandler was also perfect in his only two postseason games that season.

"SHOOOOTER!"



This @cj_uzomah mic'd up is going to be a must-watch. Coming pic.twitter.com/6LNd9vJfLK — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 19, 2022

McPherson also tied his career high — he’s a rookie, remember — with four field goals in back-to-back weeks. His 14 points in the Wild Card round and 13 in the Divisional, were the most points by a former Gator in a playoff game since Willie Jackson had three touchdowns — 18 points — for the Saints in December of 2000 against the Rams.

Divisional Play of the Week

The kick was clutch. But how about the swag? When you call your shot like this, that’s even more impressive than the actual game-winner.

Joe Burrow says that Evan McPherson right before the game-winner on the sideline said



"Gave a little warm-up swing and he said 'it looks like we're going to the AFC Championship' right before he went out to kick it" pic.twitter.com/ffTpLIeidZ — Ben Murphy WTSP (@BenMurphyTV) January 23, 2022

Wild Card Play of the Week

Robinson had a couple of contenders. His deep out in between the Steelers zone and just out of Joe Haden’s reach was a great route capped by a nice grab.

Demarcus Robinson with a huge clutch 30 yard play with only a little time on the clock‼️ @Demarcus pic.twitter.com/w2oiah4WAx — Gator Guy Billy (@GatorGuyBilly) January 17, 2022

But the catch of Wild Card Weekend might have been his snare of this onside kick while falling backwards. The ball spiked and took a tricky hop, so D-Rob needed every inch of his 6’1” frame and strong fingertips to hold on and secure the win.

The most underrated catch of yesterday's game... How did he catch that? pic.twitter.com/R7CTuLUv7v — 준 Jun (@Royals_Jun) January 17, 2022

Here are all of Florida players’ playoff stats (ranked and tiered in order of performance):

Evan McPherson, CIN, K

Wild Card: 4/4 FG, Long 43, 2/2 XP

Divisional: 4/4 FG, Long 54, 1/1 XP

Demarcus Robinson, KC, WR

Wild Card: 4 rec (5 targets), 76 yards, 33 snaps (51%)

Divisional: 1 target, 0 receptions, 49 snaps (64%)

Van Jefferson, LAR, WR

Wild Card: 1 rec (1 target), 41 yards, 39 snaps (65%)

Divisional: 2 rec, 29 yards, 1 rush, 15 yards, 65 snaps (90%)

Brandon Powell, LAR, WR

Wild Card: 2 punt returns, 9.5 avg, 2 kick returns, 14.0 avg

Divisional: 3 punt returns, 20.0 avg, 1 kick return, 19.0 avg

Tommy Townsend, KC, P

Wild Card: 4 punts, 34.5 avg

Divisional: 2 punts, 44.0 avg

Joe Haden, PIT, CB

Wild Card: 6 tackles, 64 snaps (98%)

Janoris Jenkins, TEN, CB

Wild Card: Bye

Divisional: 2 tackles, 1 pass defended, 64 snaps (100%)

T.J. Slaton, GB, DT

Wild Card: Bye

Divisional: 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 11 DEF snaps (20%), 6 ST snaps (26%)

Trent Brown, NE, RT

Wild Card: 63 snaps (100%)

D.J. Humphries, ARI, LT

Wild Card: 55 snaps (98%)

Max Garcia, ARI, C/G

Wild Card: 56 snaps (100%)

Marco Wilson, ARI, CB

Wild Card: 1 tackle, 51 snaps (85%)

Vernon Hargreaves III, CIN, CB

Wild Card: 1 QB pressure, 3 snaps (4%)

Divisional: Inactive

Marcell Harris, SF, LB/S

Wild Card: Inactive (Achilles)

Divisional: Inactive (Achilles)

Keanu Neal, DAL, LB

Wild Card: Inactive (Chest/Elbow)

Kyle Trask, TB, QB

Wild Card: Inactive

Divisional: Inactive

Fred Johnson, CIN, G/T

Wild Card: Inactive

Divisional: Inactive

Shawn Davis, GB, S

Wild Card: Bye

Divisional: Inactive

Bryan Cox, Jr., BUF, DE

Wild Card and Divisional: Injured Reserve (Achilles)

Playoff Practice Squad