Filed under: Florida Gators Basketball West Virginia 84, Florida 55: Mountaineers bury Gators under avalanche Florida was almost entirely uncompetitive in a blowout loss. By Andy Hutchins@AndyHutchins Nov 28, 2022, 9:45am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: West Virginia 84, Florida 55: Mountaineers bury Gators under avalanche Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Is this image from almost years ago, and a completely different Florida-West Virginia game? Yes. Do you want to see one from last night? No. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports I really haven’t done gimmicky recaps in my more than 10 years running Alligator Army. But you know what? About this one, the less said, the better. Loading comments...
Loading comments...