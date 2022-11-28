 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

West Virginia 84, Florida 55: Mountaineers bury Gators under avalanche

Florida was almost entirely uncompetitive in a blowout loss.

By Andy Hutchins
NCAA Basketball: Florida at West Virginia
Is this image from almost years ago, and a completely different Florida-West Virginia game? Yes. Do you want to see one from last night? No.
I really haven’t done gimmicky recaps in my more than 10 years running Alligator Army.

But you know what? About this one, the less said, the better.

