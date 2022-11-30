Florida QB Jalen Kitna arrested on felony child pornography charges, suspended indefinitely

Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna was arrested Wednesday on multiple counts of felony charges related to child pornography, according to Alachua County court records and a statement from the Gainesville Police Department.

Per the online Alachua County Clerk of Courts database, Kitna faces five charges related to Florida Statute 827.071(4), which relates to “possess(ion) with the intent to promote any photograph, motion picture, exhibition, show, representation, or other presentation which, in whole or in part, includes child pornography.”

The GPD release provides more details about Kitna allegedly possessing two images and sharing them over the social media application Discord, and specifies that he was arrested on two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Here’s GPD’s release on Jalen Kitna’s arrest pic.twitter.com/k4OwhFkbL7 — Ainslie Lee (@AinsliesTwoBits) November 30, 2022

Shortly after news of his arrest broke, the University Athletic Association issued a statement announcing that Kitna has been indefinitely suspended.

UAA statement: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna. These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior. Jalen has been suspended indefinitely from the football program.” — Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) November 30, 2022

Even with the presumption of innocence until proven guilt, an indefinite suspension for Kitna is obviously going to turn into his ultimate removal from Florida’s program, with any delay in that probably related to procedures and protocols.

Kitna played in four games for Florida in 2022.