Florida QB Jalen Kitna arrested on felony child pornography charges, suspended indefinitely

The redshirt freshman quarterback is accused of some heinous crimes.

By Andy Hutchins
NCAA Football: Alabama at Florida Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna was arrested Wednesday on multiple counts of felony charges related to child pornography, according to Alachua County court records and a statement from the Gainesville Police Department.

Per the online Alachua County Clerk of Courts database, Kitna faces five charges related to Florida Statute 827.071(4), which relates to “possess(ion) with the intent to promote any photograph, motion picture, exhibition, show, representation, or other presentation which, in whole or in part, includes child pornography.”

The GPD release provides more details about Kitna allegedly possessing two images and sharing them over the social media application Discord, and specifies that he was arrested on two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Shortly after news of his arrest broke, the University Athletic Association issued a statement announcing that Kitna has been indefinitely suspended.

Even with the presumption of innocence until proven guilt, an indefinite suspension for Kitna is obviously going to turn into his ultimate removal from Florida’s program, with any delay in that probably related to procedures and protocols.

Kitna played in four games for Florida in 2022.