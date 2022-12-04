Florida will play Oregon State in 2022 Las Vegas Bowl

Florida will meet Oregon State in the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl, as first reported by Brett McMurphy. The game will take place on Saturday, December 17, kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, and be televised on ABC.

It will be the Gators’ first meeting with Oregon State and first Las Vegas Bowl berth. The bowl, which has traditionally matched Pac-12 teams against representatives from the MAC and Mountain West, will be welcoming SEC and Big Ten teams over the next four years; Florida will be the first SEC team to appear in it.

Oregon State should be a formidable foe: The Beavers are fresh off a stunning comeback win over Oregon in the rivalry game known as the Civil War, and went 9-3 in 2022, losing only to USC, Utah, and Washington.

That result against the Utes being a 42-16 blowout would seem to be reason for confidence for Florida, which defeated Utah in its season opener. But the Gators were a vastly different team for their first game than they will be in Vegas, with a slew of players already declaring their intentions to transfer and a couple more — quarterback Anthony Richardson among them — expected to announce intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft and not play in Florida’s bowl.