Florida kickoff times set for 2022 opener vs. Utah, three other games

The Florida Gators will open their 2022 football season under the lights in The Swamp — and will get more night games in the sweltering Gainesville summer, too.

Florida’s season opener against Utah — its first home non-conference matchup against a foe other than Florida State in decades — is set for a 7 p.m. Eastern kickoff on Saturday, September 3rd, the SEC announced Thursday. That game, likely to be one of the most anticipated of the early weeks of the college football season, will be televised by ESPN.

Florida’s next two games, against Kentucky on September 10 and South Florida on September 17, will also be home night games. The Gators will kick off against the Wildcats at 7 p.m. on ESPN, while their meeting with the Bulls will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Florida’s non-conference meeting with Eastern Washington on October 1st marks the possible end of the early-season run of evening games, however. The Gators will host the Eagles for a noon game on ESPN+ and SEC Network+, meaning that fans will have to have the network’s streaming subscription service to tune in.

With CBS also confirming earlier this week that Florida’s annual meeting with Georgia will kick off at 3:30 p.m. as usual and the Gators’ clash with FSU set for an evening kickoff on ABC on the Friday after Thanksgiving, half of the kickoff times and broadcasts for Florida’s 12 regular-season games are set.