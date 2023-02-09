Filed under: Florida Gators Basketball Alabama 97, Florida 69: Gators get run over on the road Alabama is one of the nation’s best teams. Florida is not. By Andy Hutchins@AndyHutchins Feb 9, 2023, 10:20am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Alabama 97, Florida 69: Gators get run over on the road Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports For the second time this season: Loading comments...
Loading comments...